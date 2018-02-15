Detention for man accused of providing gun in police shooting
COLUMBUS
A man accused of providing the gun used in the fatal shooting of two Ohio police officers must remain in jail without bond, a judge ruled Wednesday.
Gerald Lawson, of suburban Cleveland, bought the handgun for shooting suspect Quentin Smith last summer, federal authorities alleged in a complaint filed in federal court earlier this week. The complaint said Smith gave Lawson the money to buy the gun along with $100 for completing the transaction.
