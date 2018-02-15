Changes coming to Eastwood Mall

February 15, 2018 at 12:00a.m.

NILES

Cafaro Co. announced changes and additions coming to the Eastwood Mall Complex today.

Mizu, a Japanese restaurant, has opened a renovated 6,300-square-foot space at the complex.

In late April, the store formerly known as Gander Mountain will reopen as Gander Outdoor with hunting, fishing and camping gear.

At Home, a home decor superstore, is coming in mid-2018 to a 84,780-square-foot space currently occupied by Burlington. Burlington will reopen in a 34,000-square-foot location next to Kohl’s.


