Changes coming to Eastwood Mall

NILES

Cafaro Co. announced changes and additions coming to the Eastwood Mall Complex today.

Mizu, a Japanese restaurant, has opened a renovated 6,300-square-foot space at the complex.

In late April, the store formerly known as Gander Mountain will reopen as Gander Outdoor with hunting, fishing and camping gear.

At Home, a home decor superstore, is coming in mid-2018 to a 84,780-square-foot space currently occupied by Burlington. Burlington will reopen in a 34,000-square-foot location next to Kohl’s.