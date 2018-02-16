Busy afternoon for city firefighters

YOUNGSTOWN — Firefighters are wrapping up a busy early afternoon.

Crews were called about 12:40 p.m. to 3110 Hudson Ave. home for a fire on the second floor. No one was injured and a cause is under investigation.

Firefighters were also called about 11:30 a.m. to a home on Lakewood Avenue for a vacant house fire. The house also caught fire at 8 a.m. today.