Busy afternoon for city firefighters
YOUNGSTOWN — Firefighters are wrapping up a busy early afternoon.
Crews were called about 12:40 p.m. to 3110 Hudson Ave. home for a fire on the second floor. No one was injured and a cause is under investigation.
Firefighters were also called about 11:30 a.m. to a home on Lakewood Avenue for a vacant house fire. The house also caught fire at 8 a.m. today.
