Appeals court declares Trump travel ban unconstitutional
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A federal appeals court has found that President Donald Trump's latest ban on travelers from six largely Muslim countries is unconstitutional.
The 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said today it examined statements made by Trump and other administration officials, as well as the ban itself, and concluded it is "unconstitutionally tainted with animus toward Islam."
The court upheld a ruling by a federal judge in Maryland who issued an injunction barring enforcement of the ban against people from Chad, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Syria and Yemen who have bona fide relationships with people in the U.S.
The U.S. Supreme Court has already agreed to hear the travel ban case in April. In December, the high court said the ban could be fully enforced while appeals made their way through the courts.
