Annual Harvest for Hunger food, donation drive begins
YOUNGSTOWN — Second Harvest Food Bank of the Mahoning Valley kicked off its annual Harvest for Hunger food and funds drive this morning at the food bank's Salt Springs Road headquarters on the West Side.
The food and money collected during the drive, which continues through March 31, will go toward keeping the food bank stocked throughout the spring and summer when donations typically begin to dwindle.
For the complete story, read Friday's Vindicator and Vindy.com
More like this from vindy.com
- February 26, 2017 12:05 a.m.
Harvest for Hunger campaign begins Wednesday
- February 1, 2017 9:55 p.m.
- February 15, 2018 12:04 a.m.
Annual Harvest for Hunger campaign begins Thursday
- October 29, 2016 6:07 p.m.
Gorant's collecting food for needy Nov. 1-17
- November 16, 2016 12:03 a.m.
Citizens Bank donates $10K to food bank
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.