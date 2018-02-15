Annual Harvest for Hunger food, donation drive begins

February 15, 2018 at 11:36a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Second Harvest Food Bank of the Mahoning Valley kicked off its annual Harvest for Hunger food and funds drive this morning at the food bank's Salt Springs Road headquarters on the West Side.

The food and money collected during the drive, which continues through March 31, will go toward keeping the food bank stocked throughout the spring and summer when donations typically begin to dwindle.

