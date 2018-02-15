American Shiffrin finally gets her gold on Olympics Day 6
PYEONGCHANG, South Korea (AP) — American Mikaela Shiffrin finally made her Olympic debut on Day 6 of the Winter Games, speeding to gold in the women's giant slalom after several days of weather delays.
Other highlights included 35-year-old Norwegian Aksel Lund Svindal winning the men's downhill to become the oldest-ever Olympic gold medalist in Alpine skiing. German pairs figure skaters Aliona Savchenko and Bruno Massot won gold with a flawless free skate.
Canadian Ted-Jan Bloemen won the 10,000 meters in Olympic-record time, beating defending champion Jorrit Bergsma of the Netherlands.
Germany won the luge team relay in a history-making win for Natalie Geisenberger. She now has five Olympic medals, the same number as German legend Georg Hackl. Geisenbeger becomes the first Olympian ever with four luge golds – two of those in relays.
