Wilson Elementary classroom fosters calm, creativity

YOUNGSTOWN

When Wilson Elementary students walk into Anna Ragghanti-Crowe’s classroom, they enter a “Creative Studio.”

“In my studio [classroom] I want to give students opportunities to look at things differently, more creatively,” explained Ragghanti-Crowe, Wilson intervention specialist. “And when they walk in here this room calms them down.”

The walls are lined with abstract images of the sun and moon, alphabet letters with corresponding artists’ names, inspiring messages, bulletin boards with pictures of yoga poses and more.

It is a peaceful environment — a place for students to unwind and be creative while learning at the same time, Ragghanti-Crowe said.

Students relax on bean bag chairs, enjoying the laid-back feel to this unconventional classroom.

“It’s nice to just sit on them instead of a regular chair,” said second-grader Mia Wells.

Another benefit to the bean bag chair seating is that it fosters students to build with them, learning about weight distribution and shaping the somewhat malleable objects,

“It’s important for them to create in here, while they are learning, because I want to know who my students are and what makes them them,” Ragghanti-Crowe said. “I want to understand who they are as people and how they learn.”

Ragghanti-Crowe’s studio/classroom isn’t the only thing that creates a calm feel for her students; her more than 20-years of yoga practicing does, as well.

Read more about her class in Thursday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.