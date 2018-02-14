Warren police take man to hospital after attempted rape

WARREN — Police took a man to the Trumbull Regional Medical Center to be assessed for mental health issues after authorities said he attempted to rape a clerk in an East Market Street convenience store at 10 p.m. Tuesday.

The victim, a 30-year-old woman, reported the man walked into Market Food Mart, 1011 E. Market, walked behind the counter, attempted to grab her and said he was going to have sex with her.

She ran away and yelled at him along with a customer in the store, police said.

The suspect left the store but came back when officers were speaking with the victim. He was taken to the hospital. He is not listed in the booking records at the Trumbull County jail.