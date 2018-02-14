Warren child mistakenly told to walk long way home from school

WARREN

The family of a Warren City Schools second grader is upset after the student was mistakenly told to walk home from school this week rather than ride a bus as usual.

When the 8-year-old did not get off the bus Monday family members knew something was wrong and notified the staff at Jefferson K-8 School and started looking for the girl who lives four miles from the school.

According to 21 WFMJ-TV, The Vindicator’s broadcast partner, the girl, who said she had tried to tell her teacher she did not usually walk home, was told to do so anyway. She was found 30 minutes later about a mile and a half away from the school running and crying near the intersection of Palmyra and Risher roads.

Schools Superintendent Steve Chiaro, in investigating the matter, has determined that an individual in the school office “mistakenly called the wrong child’s name” with instructions to walk home. He said the mix-up was human error, but says the district needs to do better.