US, Russians each lose in Olympic men's hockey
PYEONGCHANG, South Korea (AP) — The Olympic men's hockey tournament opened with a pair of surprises, with both the Americans and the favored Russians losing 3-2.
Jan Mursak scored the tying goal for Slovenia in the final minutes of regulation and the winning goal in overtime against the United States.
As Mursak's final shot went past goaltender Ryan Zapolski, U.S. players hung their heads on the bench before Slovenia players celebrated with their fans today.
Zapolski allowed three goals on 25 shots, including the first goal by Jan Urbas. Slovenian goaltender Gasper Kroselj stopped 34 of the 36 shots he faced to pick up the victory, giving up goals to Brian O'Neill and Jordan Greenway.
In the second game, the Olympic athletes from Russia lost to Slovenia by giving up a two-goal lead. The Russians were widely considered the pre-tournament favorite for the gold medal.
More like this from vindy.com
- August 20, 2016 midnight
2016 Summer olympics | A recap of Friday’s events in Rio
- September 17, 2016 midnight
Valley to be represented in World Cup of Hockey
- September 26, 2016 midnight
SPORTS digest
- February 11, 2018 12:09 a.m.
Youngstown connection: Team USA goalie once MV Phantom
- August 6, 2016 midnight
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.