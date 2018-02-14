Tuesday evening traffic victim ID'ed

YOUNGSTOWN — Police have identified the man who was killed in an accident on the West Side on Tuesday evening as Alex Thomas, 24, of Youngstown.

Thomas was killed after a car he was driving which traveling south on South Schneley Avenue when the car lost control, hit a tree and split in half.

Accident investigators are still trying to determine what caused Thomas to lose control of the car.

The Cuyahoga County Coroner's Office will do an autopsy.