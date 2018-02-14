Tuesday evening traffic victim ID'ed

February 14, 2018 at 4:17p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Police have identified the man who was killed in an accident on the West Side on Tuesday evening as Alex Thomas, 24, of Youngstown.

Thomas was killed after a car he was driving which traveling south on South Schneley Avenue when the car lost control, hit a tree and split in half.

Accident investigators are still trying to determine what caused Thomas to lose control of the car.

The Cuyahoga County Coroner's Office will do an autopsy.


More like this from vindy.com

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

corner peel

Canfield


Residential
5 bedroom, 5 bath
$579900


Warren


Residential
4 bedroom, 5 bath
$389900


Poland


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$449000