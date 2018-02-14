Trumbull judge resets hearing to board up man's house
WARREN — Judge Andrew Logan of Trumbull County Common Pleas Court on Tuesday reset the hearing planned for today to determine whether Daniel J. Blasco’s home on Kenilworth Avenue Southeast should be boarded up for a year.
The permanent-injunction hearing is now set for 9 a.m. April 18.
Blasco’s attorney, Carlo Ciccone, requested the continuance because he was going to be out of town at the time of the hearing and because Blasco, 63, was recently indicted, “which requires counsel to revisit options in this matter,” Ciccone said in a filing.
Blasco was indicted Jan. 30 on one felony count of promoting prostitution.
The charge stems from an investigation into alleged prostitution out of Blasco’s home that resulted in a raid in September and the home being boarded up temporarily as a nuisance.
