Truck overturns, slows traffic on I-80

HUBBARD TOWNSHIP — A semi tractor trailer overturned on Interstate 80 just west of the Hubbard exit at 2:18 a.m. today, closing both westbound lanes for about 2-and-a-half hours, the Ohio State Highway Patrol reports.

At last check, one of the two westbound lanes was open and one closed, the patrol says.

Alfredo Gomez, 44, of Aurora, Ill., was traveling westbound when his truck went into the grass median, struck an embankment, re-entered I-80 and overturned onto its side, blocking both lanes, the patrol said.

Gomez suffered minor injuries but was not transported from the scene. He was charged with failure to maintain reasonable control of his vehicle.