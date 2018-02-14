Truck overturns, slows traffic on I-80
HUBBARD TOWNSHIP — A semi tractor trailer overturned on Interstate 80 just west of the Hubbard exit at 2:18 a.m. today, closing both westbound lanes for about 2-and-a-half hours, the Ohio State Highway Patrol reports.
At last check, one of the two westbound lanes was open and one closed, the patrol says.
Alfredo Gomez, 44, of Aurora, Ill., was traveling westbound when his truck went into the grass median, struck an embankment, re-entered I-80 and overturned onto its side, blocking both lanes, the patrol said.
Gomez suffered minor injuries but was not transported from the scene. He was charged with failure to maintain reasonable control of his vehicle.
More like this from vindy.com
- January 29, 2018 10:32 a.m.
UPDATE | 2 westbound lanes of I-80 remain closed, traffic still moving
- June 9, 2017 midnight
Crash closes Interstate 80
- June 8, 2017 7:40 p.m.
OSHP on the scene of accident that tied up traffic on I-80 in Hubbard
- December 28, 2016 5:04 p.m.
OSHP investigating one-car accident on I-80
- August 31, 2016 4:58 p.m.
Truck accident on I-80 in Hubbard Township
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.