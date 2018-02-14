TeamNeo report: Northeast Ohio manufacturing is rebounding

YOUNGSTOWN — In partnership with MAGNET: The Manufacturing Advocacy and Growth Network, Team Northeast Ohio (Team NEO) today released a report that indicates the region is rebounding from the Great Recession of 2007, nearly matching pre-recession output levels, and outpacing the nation as a whole in productivity gains.

The report was released at MAGNET’S rollout event featuring results of its 2018 Northeast Ohio Regional Manufacturing Survey.

Report findings include Northeast Ohio’s productivity increase of 16 percent from 2007 to 2017, compared with a U.S. increase of 12 percent for this same time period.

Increases in manufacturing output are expected in the next five years in high-tech sectors including computers and electronic products.

