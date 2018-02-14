St. Lucy's soup sale is today, not Friday
CAMPBELL — St. Lucy Church, 394 Tenney Ave., is taking orders for pasta fagioli from 7 to 10 a.m. today, for Ash Wednesday. Cost is $5 per quart. Take your own containers.
Pizza is $9 for a sheet, and bread at $2 per loaf will also be available. To place an order, call the church at 330-755-2245, Lucy at 330-755-3617 or Liana at 330-755-5438. Pickup will take place from noon to 2 p.m. today. The sale will not take place Friday.
