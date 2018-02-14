President Trump: 'I'm opposed to domestic violence'

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump broke his silence today after defending a former aide who was accused of domestic abuse by two ex-wives.

"I am totally opposed to domestic violence and everybody here knows that," the president said, more than a week after the allegations against Rob Porter first became public.

The president added: "Everyone knows that, and it almost wouldn't even have to be said. So now you hear it, but you all know it."

Trump had praised Porter, his former staff secretary, on Friday in his first comments about the allegations. And on Saturday, he appeared to cast doubt on the women's allegations when he tweeted: "Peoples lives are being shattered and destroyed by a mere allegation."

The White House's handling of the Porter situation has ensnared senior West Wing officials, calling into question the decision-making and candor of chief of staff John Kelly and White House counsel Don McGahn.