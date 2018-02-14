Philly schools switch to eco-friendly lunch trays
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia School District has switched from plastic foam cafeteria plates to a more environmentally friendly option.
The Philadelphia Inquirer reports the district has joined several school systems across the country in using compostable round plates made from recycled paper. Officials say the change implemented last month will help keep nine million pieces of plastic foam out of landfills annually.
The change was made possible through the Urban School Food Alliance, which is a coalition of the nation’s largest food-service departments. The alliance has helped bring the price of compostable trays down to a level the district can afford.
The city’s assistant food services director Amy Virus says the new plate is sturdier and able to hold more food items. She says the plate has received positive feedback from students.
