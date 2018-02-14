Ohio city's ex-human resources director facing sex charges
CINCINNATI (AP) — A suburban Cincinnati city's former human resources director has been indicted on charges he had sexual contact with two female interns who worked for him.
Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters says 48-year-old Tye Smith told the interns he was conducting studies on health and sexuality issues. He is charged with two counts of gross sexual imposition.
Smith could face up to 120 days of jail if convicted on both misdemeanor counts.
Smith had been Forest Park's human resources director for more than a decade. He was appointed to become city manager in January but instead resigned after the sheriff's office investigated allegations made by one of the interns.
No attorney was listed for Smith in court records. Deters on today urged any other victims to contact police.
