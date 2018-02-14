Niles schools working with ODNR to relocate geese

NILES — The city school district is working with the Ohio Department of Natural Resources to relocate “a large number of geese that have taken up residence at Niles McKinley High School and its surrounding properties,” according to a news release from the schools.

Beginning Friday, the school district and ODNR will use a noisemaker twice a day “to startle the waterfowl in hopes of deterring them from the area.” This spring, the district will build a barrier and add landscaping “to discourage the waterfowl from roaming on school property,” according to the news release.

The school district says the geese have for decades caused issues such as leaving behind feces and acting aggressively toward people.