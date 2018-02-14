Morse heats up in a tight game with Oakland

By Brian Dzenis | February 14, 2018 at 7:46p.m.

Cameron Morse's hot shooting has Youngstown State ahead of Oakland, 38-36, at halftime.

Morse is 4-of-5 from three and has 15 points for the Penguins. He made one of those threes while getting fouled and made the subsequent and-one bucket.

Kendrick Nunn has 12 points for Oakland.


