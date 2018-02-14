Morse heats up in a tight game with Oakland
Cameron Morse's hot shooting has Youngstown State ahead of Oakland, 38-36, at halftime.
Morse is 4-of-5 from three and has 15 points for the Penguins. He made one of those threes while getting fouled and made the subsequent and-one bucket.
Kendrick Nunn has 12 points for Oakland.
