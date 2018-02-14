Man secretly indicted for 2017 murder is in custody
YOUNGSTOWN — A man who was secretly indicted for a March 24, 2017 murder is now in the Mahoning County jail.
Gregory James, 37, of Bruceton Mills, W.Va., was booked into the jail on an aggravated murder charge after he was done serving a federal prison sentence.
He is charged with the murder of Ronald Lewis, 49, who was shot and killed during a robbery at his Atkinson Avenue home.
James was secretly indicted late last year.
