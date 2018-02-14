Man secretly indicted for 2017 murder is in custody

February 14, 2018 at 10:14a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — A man who was secretly indicted for a March 24, 2017 murder is now in the Mahoning County jail.

Gregory James, 37, of Bruceton Mills, W.Va., was booked into the jail on an aggravated murder charge after he was done serving a federal prison sentence.

He is charged with the murder of Ronald Lewis, 49, who was shot and killed during a robbery at his Atkinson Avenue home.

James was secretly indicted late last year.


More like this from vindy.com

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

corner peel

Warren


Residential
4 bedroom, 5 bath
$389900


Canfield


Residential
5 bedroom, 5 bath
$579900


Poland


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$449000