Lockup List Wednesday — Mahoning County jail bookings, releases

BOOKED

==

NAME, DOB, AGENCY, CHARGE

==

BURROUGHS, JOHN E, 01/10/1951, MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE, PROHIBITIONS CONCERNING COMPANION ANIMALS

CHICASE, BRANDON M, 11/19/1996, NEW MIDDLETOWN POLICE DEPT., FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH ORDER OR SIGNAL OF P.O.

CLAUDIO, LUIS ADAM, 08/20/1977, YOUNGSTOWN US MARSHAL SERVICE, TRAFFICKING IN DRUGS

CUNNINGHAM, ARRISON JAMES, 11/13/1993, YOUNGSTOWN US MARSHAL SERVICE, ENDANGERING CHILDREN

NIPPER, KEVIN WILLIAM,12/14/1999, POLAND TWP. POLICE, UNLAWFUL SEXUAL CONDUCT WITH A MINOR

==

RELEASED

==

NAME, DOB, BOOK DATE, REASON FOR RELEASE

==

BRICKER, DAVID BRIAN, 05/13/1964, 02/02/2018, TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

CHICASE, BRANDON M, 11/19/1996, 02/13/2018, TIME SERVED

CRUZ, ANGEL M II, 02/28/1989, 02/07/2018, TIME SERVED

MADISON, ANDRE,12/02/1990, 03/29/2017

MAYLE, MATTHEW EDWARD, 09/07/1987, 02/05/2018, TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY