Judge: All evidence in Ralph Infante corruption trial stays

WARREN — The visiting judge in the Ralph Infante public corruption trial has shut down every argument the former Niles mayor’s attorney has made for dismissing charges or suppressing evidence in the case.

Furthermore, Judge Patricia Cosgrove, a retired Summit County Common Pleas Court judge, warned defense attorney John Juhasz and attorneys from the Ohio Attorney General’s Office that they must not further delay the trial date set for April 23.

Judge Cosgrove issued a ruling this week saying Juhasz’s argument the 41 charges against Ralph Infante faces be dismissed because of an undue delay is without merit.

“It is undisputed at the [41] counts in the indictment were brought within the applicable statues of limitations,” the ruling says. “That [prosecutors] did not learn of [Infante’s] alleged criminal activity and begin investigating such activity until 2014 is not a delay that can be [blamed on] the State.”

