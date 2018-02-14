Hubbard High School band to perform at Disney's Magic Kingdom
HUBBARD — Members of the Hubbard High School marching band will head to Walt Disney World in Orlando, Fla., to perform in the Disney’s Magic Kingdom parade.
The band will board a charter flight Friday morning at the Youngstown-Warren Regional Airport in Vienna and fly to the Orlando Sanford International Airport.
The band will march in the Magic Kingdom Parade on Saturday. Students will remain in Florida through Monday visiting Universal Studios and the Islands of Adventure.
More like this from vindy.com
- June 5, 2017 3:15 p.m.
Fitch band invited to march in DC parade
- May 26, 2017 midnight
Today’s entertainment picks:
- January 2, 2017 4:45 p.m.
Alabama band to march at inauguration, igniting controversy
- June 30, 2016 midnight
- January 3, 2017 midnight
Marching band accepts invitation
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.