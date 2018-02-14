Hubbard High School band to perform at Disney's Magic Kingdom

HUBBARD — Members of the Hubbard High School marching band will head to Walt Disney World in Orlando, Fla., to perform in the Disney’s Magic Kingdom parade.

The band will board a charter flight Friday morning at the Youngstown-Warren Regional Airport in Vienna and fly to the Orlando Sanford International Airport.

The band will march in the Magic Kingdom Parade on Saturday. Students will remain in Florida through Monday visiting Universal Studios and the Islands of Adventure.