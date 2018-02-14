Group ranks Poland Township as one of Ohio's safest communities
POLAND — The township is among the top 10 safest communities in the state, according to the National Council for Home Safety and Security’s 2018 ranking.
The safest 10 communities, in order, are: Chester Township; Montville Township; Hudson; Brunswick Hills Township; Brecksville; Rocky River; Sagamore Hills; Poland; and Seven Hills, according to a news release.
The rankings are based on Federal Bureau of Investigation Uniform Crime Report statistics, as well as the council’s own population data and internal research.
The rankings do not include communities that failed to submit complete crime reports to the FBI, or those with populations of less than 10,000 people.
The council is a trade association for home-security professionals.
