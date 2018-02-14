Girl, Planned Parenthood sticker stay at Catholic school
GREENWICH, Conn. (AP) — A Roman Catholic school in Connecticut that told a student she would have to leave school if she kept a Planned Parenthood sticker on her laptop has reversed course.
The parents of Sacred Heart Greenwich sophomore Kate Murray told the Greenwich Time their daughter will be allowed to stay at the all-girls school with the sticker in place.
The school's head said the school discourages the display of anything "supporting or opposing political candidates, positions or organizations" but would never dismiss a student for what she believes. The local bishop said he backed the decision that affirms the church's anti-abortion teachings.
The decision drew fierce backlash from alumnae who threatened to stop donating to the school and instead donate to the pro-abortion rights group.
The school had no additional comment.
More like this from vindy.com
- January 24, 2017 midnight
Marking Roe v. Wade anniversary, abortion foes pin hopes on Trump
- January 26, 2018 12:12 p.m.
Cecile Richards stepping down as Planned Parenthood leader
- January 28, 2017 midnight
Anti-abortion groups participate in DC rally
- November 30, 2016 3:16 p.m.
Lawsuits challenge abortion restrictions in 3 states
- August 16, 2017 11:40 a.m.
Federal court: Arkansas can block Planned Parenthood money
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.