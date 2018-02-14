Garrett Covington's buzzer beater beats Oakland

By Brian Dzenis | February 14, 2018 at 8:35p.m.

Freshman Garrett Covington blocked Oakland's last shot and then nailed a buzzer beating tip-in to down Oakland, 75-73.

Covington finished the game with 18 points, while Cam Morse led the team with 23 points.

YSU (8-20, 6-9) won back-to-back games for the first time since Jan. 6.


More like this from vindy.com

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

corner peel

Canfield


Residential
5 bedroom, 5 bath
$579900


Warren


Residential
4 bedroom, 5 bath
$389900


Poland


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$449000