Garrett Covington's buzzer beater beats Oakland
Freshman Garrett Covington blocked Oakland's last shot and then nailed a buzzer beating tip-in to down Oakland, 75-73.
Covington finished the game with 18 points, while Cam Morse led the team with 23 points.
YSU (8-20, 6-9) won back-to-back games for the first time since Jan. 6.
