BUSINESS DIGEST || Dearing acquires Kruman Equipment

February 14, 2018 at 12:00a.m.

BOARDMAN

Dearing Compressor & Pump Co., the second-oldest Gardner Denver industrial air-compressor distributor, recently completed its first acquisition with the oldest Gardner Denver distributor, Pittsburgh-based Kruman Equipment.

The acquisition allows Dearing to effectively double its industrial air-compressor business while providing counterbalance to the dynamic energy market.

The acquisition positions Dearing for growth through territory expansion in a demanding marketplace by extending its overall footprint, the company said.


