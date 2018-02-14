Chase of stolen school bus in Ohio hits 100 mph

February 14, 2018 at 9:35a.m.

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say speeds hit 100 mph during a police pursuit of a stolen school bus in southwest Ohio.

The Dayton Daily News reports a chase began shortly before 3 a.m. today of a bus stolen from the Twin Valley schools in West Alexandria, about 19 miles west of Dayton.

The chase began in Brookville, northwest of Dayton.

The bus struck a parked car during the chase, which ended in the Dayton suburb of Trotwood. A suspect was arrested.


