Chase of stolen school bus in Ohio hits 100 mph
DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say speeds hit 100 mph during a police pursuit of a stolen school bus in southwest Ohio.
The Dayton Daily News reports a chase began shortly before 3 a.m. today of a bus stolen from the Twin Valley schools in West Alexandria, about 19 miles west of Dayton.
The chase began in Brookville, northwest of Dayton.
The bus struck a parked car during the chase, which ended in the Dayton suburb of Trotwood. A suspect was arrested.
More like this from vindy.com
- May 15, 2017 6:02 p.m.
9 students injured in Ohio school bus accident
- August 15, 2017 11:46 a.m.
Theft of Dayton police chief’s city-issued gun investigated
- October 19, 2017 2:18 p.m.
UPDATE | Car chase spans several communities, ends in Poland
- October 28, 2016 11:48 a.m.
Driver convicted for fatal crash during SW Ohio police chase
- April 19, 2017 midnight
Driver hits vehicle in Youngstown, injures two people
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.