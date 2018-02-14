Cafaro Co. announces changes, additions to Eastwood Complex
NILES — Cafaro Co. announced changes and additions coming to the Eastwood Mall Complex today.
JOANN Fabrics will cut the ribbon on a new location next to Regal Cinemas at 8:45 a.m. Thursday. At 22,000 square feet, the new store is much larger than the location it previously occupied in the Great East Plaza.
Mizu, a Japanese restaurant, has opened a renovated 6,300-square-foot space at the complex.
In late April, the store formerly known as Gander Mountain will reopen as Gander Outdoor with hunting, fishing and camping gear.
At Home, a home decor superstore, is coming in mid-2018 to a 84,780-square-foot space currently occupied by Burlington. Burlington will reopen in a 34,000-square-foot location next to Kohl’s.
