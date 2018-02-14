Austintown school board has special meeting Thursday
AUSTINTOWN — Austintown school board will host a special meeting at 6:30 p.m. Thursday to approve the 2017-2018 calendar revisions. The meeting will take place at the board office, 700 S. Raccoon Road.
