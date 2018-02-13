Youngstown man faces drugs charges after arrest in Boardman

BOARDMAN — Township police arrested a Youngstown man on a felony drug possession charge after finding suspected heroin on him during a traffic stop, according to a police report.

An officer stopped a vehicle turning off Market Street onto Woodrow Avenue about midnight today after observing traffic violations, according to the police report.

Police reported finding a small bag containing a brown substance in the pocket of the vehicle’s passenger, Trenton Nored, 27, of East Philadelphia Avenue.

Nored was arrested. Nothing was found in the vehicle, and the driver was released on a warning for the traffic violations, police said.

Police noted Nored was arrested for drug possession on Feb. 11.

Police said the suspected heroin weighed in at 7.6 grams.

Nored posted bond and was scheduled to appear in Mahoning County Area Court here this morning.