Youngstown cops nab suspect with gun

YOUNGSTOWN — Police Monday took a loaded .32-caliber semi-automatic handgun off a man who was walking in the middle of the street.

William A. Keyes, 38, of Parkwood Avenue, was arrested on charges of carrying a concealed weapon and being a felon in possession of a firearm. Police also cited him for walking in the street when a sidewalk is provided. He is in the Mahoning County jail.

Reports said officers on patrol about 4:30 p.m. Monday spotted Keyes in the roadway at West Warren and Rosedale avenues on the South Side. When they asked him why he was walking in the street, he angled his body away from officers and appeared nervous.

Officers saw a bag of suspected marijuana in his coat then searched him and found the gun, reports said.