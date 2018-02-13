US women beat Russia 5-0 at Winter Games

GANGNEUNG, South Korea (AP) — Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson can't remember ever scoring twice on the same shift. The three-time Olympian looking for her first gold medal is just happy to give the Americans a bit of a boost.

She did it in Olympic record fashion.

Lamoureux-Davidson had the fastest back-to-back goals in Olympic history, scoring 6 seconds apart in the second period as the United States shut out the Russians 5-0 tonight.

"I don't know if I'll ever come close to that again," Lamoureux-Davidson said. "But we'll see."

Lamoureux-Davidson not only topped Canada's Caroline Oullette, who scored twice in 16 seconds on Feb. 11, 2006, in a 16-0 rout of Italy at Turin, but also the men's mark of 8 seconds apart held by Carl Goran Oberg of Sweden in 1960 at Squaw Valley.

Kacey Bellamy, who scored the first goal of the game off a pass from Lamoureux-Davidson, called the record incredible.

"She works so hard on and off the ice, she deserves it and gave us a really good momentum boost ... obviously in the second period leading into the third," Bellamy said.

With the win, the Americans remained undefeated going into their early Olympic showdown with Canada, which is also 2-0.