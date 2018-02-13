Trump announces Pittsburgh-area campaign rally on Feb. 21
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump's campaign says he'll have a rally in the Pittsburgh area next week.
Trump visited the region last month to talk up new tax cuts, and put in a plug for Pennsylvania state lawmaker Rick Saccone. The Republican is running for Congress in a contest widely seen as a test of whether Trump's party can stave off Democratic gains in the fall elections.
Saccone faces Democrat and Marine Corps veteran Conor Lamb in a March 13 special election to succeed Republican Rep. Tim Murphy, who resigned after acknowledging an extramarital affair.
Vice President Mike Pence has campaigned for Saccone.
Trump's campaign says the Feb. 21 rally will take place at Ambridge Area Senior High School in Ambridge, Pa.
It will be Trump's first campaign event of 2018.
More like this from vindy.com
- July 19, 2017 12:10 a.m.
Trump to rally in Valley next week
- July 19, 2017 12:10 a.m.
- July 21, 2017 12:09 a.m.
Rep. Tim Ryan: President should focus on important issues, not rallies
- July 18, 2017 6:14 p.m.
UPDATE | President Trump will have Covelli Centre rally Tuesday
- November 1, 2016 12:05 a.m.
Bernie Sanders, a former Democratic presidential candidate, will campaign for Clinton in the Valley Thursday
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.