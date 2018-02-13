BREAKING: LAROSA TRIAL | UPDATE: Plea deal expected in case

Students visit rival Ohio meet after racist chants

February 13, 2018 at 9:40a.m.

CINCINNATI (AP) — Students from an Ohio high school have visited a rival Catholic school to apologize for racial chants during a recent basketball game.

Cincinnati Elder High School Principal Kurt Ruffing and St. Xavier High Principal Terrence Tyrrell say a delegation of Elder students met Monday with St. Xavier players, had pizza together and discussed the Feb. 2 incident.

Ruffing says he wants to use it for a learning and growing experience. Tyrrell says his school appreciates the apology and offers forgiveness, but also wants steps taken against such behavior.

Ruffing said earlier his school has put new rules in place for its cheering section, and that students involved have been disciplined.

Elder students called a St. Xavier player of Asian heritage “P.F. Chang’s” and chanted racial stereotypes about a black player.


More like this from vindy.com

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

corner peel

Warren


Residential
4 bedroom, 5 bath
$389900


Canfield


Residential
5 bedroom, 5 bath
$579900


Poland


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$449000