Remains found identified as West Side woman

YOUNGSTOWN

Police on Tuesday identified a set of partial remains found last month on the North Side as a missing South Osborn Avenue woman.

A news release from the police department says the remains are Jaclyn Bluhm, 28, who was reported missing by her family May 24.

Police began investigating when someone found a skull Jan. 26 in a heavily wooded area of Saranac and Kensington avenues. Police returned a few days later and found more remains, but would not comment further.

The Cuyahoga County Coroner’s Office assisted the Mahoning County Coroner’s Office in the identification. A cause of death has not been determined.

Chief of Detectives Capt. Brad Blackburn said he did not want to comment on how Bluhm was identified other than that her identity was made by a medical examiner.

