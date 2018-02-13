LAROSA TRIAL | UPDATE: Plea deal expected in case

WARREN — The jury selection expected to begin at 9 a.m. today in the Jacob LaRosa aggravated murder trial has been put on hold while prosecutors and defense attorneys meet with Judge W. Wyatt McKay regarding a possible plea in the case.

WARREN — The 23 remaining potential jurors will be in the courtroom at 9 a.m. today in Trumbull County Common Pleas Court for the final selection of 12 jurors and two alternates to hear the aggravated murder case of Jacob LaRosa, 18, accused of killing his elderly neighbor.

The final selection process involves asking questions of the final potential jurors as a group and giving the attorneys for LaRosa and prosecutors a chance to eliminate jurors with what are called "preemptory challenges," meaning the attorneys don't have to give any reason for eliminating a certain number of jurors.

When that is complete, they will travel to Niles to look at the main locations involved in the case: the home on Cherry Street where Marie Belcastro, 94, was killed by being struck in the head with a weapon. The next street over is where LaRosa, then 15, was found upstairs in his house on Lafayette Street wearing only socks and underwear with blood on his hands.

His family called police to their home that day, March 31, 2015, thinking that LaRosa had been assaulted. A short time later, police were called after Belcastro's daughter found her mother's body in her home.

After viewing those locations, the jurors will return to the courthouse for opening statements from the attorneys, followed by the start of testimony.

LaRosa, 18, is charged with aggravated murder, aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary and attempted rape. He could get life in prison without the chance for parole if convicted. His case was transferred from juvenile court to adult court by a juvenile court judge.