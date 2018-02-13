JEDD agreement approaching, Canfield and township officials say

CANFIELD

Officials from Canfield city and township governments say progress is being made on a proposed joint economic development district.

Details just need to be ironed out.

The proposed Millennial Moments Joint Economic Development District would develop about 115 acres along Palmyra Road and U.S. Route 224 in the township for commercial and residential use.

Township Trustee Marie Cartwright said she expects the board will make a motion on the JEDD in early April.

“It has been a long process, and JEDDs and annexation agreements generally do take a long time, and this isn’t the end of this for us, obviously,” Cartwright said.

Negotiations for this JEDD began in summer 2017.

Like the communities’ previous JEDD, income tax from Millennial Moments would be allocated to the city, and real estate tax would remain in the township. The property would still be considered within township jurisdiction

“It’s not our intent to gobble up property,” Councilman John Morvay said. “This asset that we have over there, let’s make it work for both communities — the city and the township,”