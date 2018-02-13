Firefighters respond to calls at Delphi, McDonald's

HOWLAND — No smoke or fire can be seen from the outside of the building, but Howland and Cortland firefighters responded to Plant 10 at Delphi Packard Electric this morning for a fire in the rear of the building.

The County 911 center also reported that Ohio Edison is at the scene, having been called out to assist. The building is at the corner of North River Road and Larchmont Avenue.

Meanwhile, a fire was extinguished this morning in the kitchen at the McDonald’s restaurant on Belmont Avenue in Liberty Township.

Employees said they tried using a fire extinguisher on it, but it kept reigniting, according to the 911 center.