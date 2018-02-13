BREAKING: LAROSA TRIAL | UPDATE: Plea deal expected in case

Dearing Compressor announces acquisition

February 13, 2018 at 9:42a.m.

BOARDMAN — Dearing Compressor & Pump Co., the second oldest Gardner Denver industrial air compressor distributor, recently completed its first-ever acquisition with the oldest Gardner Denver distributor, Pittsburgh-based Kruman Equipment.

The acquisition allows Dearing to effectively double its industrial air compressor business while providing counterbalance to the dynamic energy market, according to a news release. Dearing is located on Simon Road.


