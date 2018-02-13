BREAKING: LAROSA TRIAL | UPDATE: Plea deal expected in case

Columbiana County magistrate announces appellate court candidacy

February 13, 2018 at 10:07a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Kathleen Bartlett of North Jackson has announced her candidacy for a seat on the 7th District Court of Appeals bench.

Bartlett is a magistrate in Columbiana County Common Pleas Court. She will run as a Republican for the seat recently vacated by Judge Mary DeGenaro who Gov. John Kasich appointed to the Ohio Supreme Court.

“Over my entire legal career ... I have emphasized my research and writing and believe that my talents would be well-suited for the court of appeals,” Bartlett said.

She will challenge Damian DeGenova, a magistrate in Struthers Municipal Court, for the Republican nomination.


