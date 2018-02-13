Boardman police: Man in Spider-Man mask attempts robbery

BOARDMAN — Spider-Man usually spends his time fighting the Green Goblin.

Now, he might be more concerned about Boardman police.

According to a police report, township officers were dispatched to a Family Dollar on Market Street about 10 p.m. Monday for a robbery in progress.

A store employee told police a male wearing a Spider-Man mask had entered the store and approached the register with his hands in his pockets. She said she told the male to take off the mask, to which he responded, “Give me the money.”

The male then left the store after the employee explained to him the register didn’t contain any cash, according to the report.