Boardman police: Man in Spider-Man mask attempts robbery
BOARDMAN — Spider-Man usually spends his time fighting the Green Goblin.
Now, he might be more concerned about Boardman police.
According to a police report, township officers were dispatched to a Family Dollar on Market Street about 10 p.m. Monday for a robbery in progress.
A store employee told police a male wearing a Spider-Man mask had entered the store and approached the register with his hands in his pockets. She said she told the male to take off the mask, to which he responded, “Give me the money.”
The male then left the store after the employee explained to him the register didn’t contain any cash, according to the report.
More like this from vindy.com
- August 22, 2017 12:56 p.m.
Boardman police probe robbery at Rite Aid on 224
- June 2, 2017 10:33 a.m.
Warren police investigate 2 more robberies
- June 3, 2017 midnight
Two more armed robberies brings Warren’s total to 10 in the past month
- October 27, 2017 12:02 a.m.
Boardman police: Man robbed bank after failed McDonald’s robbery attempt
- December 6, 2017 midnight
Boardman police: Suspected shoplifter had 3-year-old with him
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.