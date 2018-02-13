Airport panel recommends request for service to Elite Airways

VIENNA

Outside the closed-door executive session where Western Reserve Port Authority officials discussed airport issues Tuesday, the airport terminal was empty.

With no commercial service offered here, many of the lights in the terminal were off, no passengers were lined up to check in and no luggage was being sorted. A soft elevator-type music played.

When the door to the meeting room opened, a little light entered the terminal.

Following the executive session, members of the WRPA’s Aviation Committee made a motion to recommend the WRPA board allow the airport’s director of aviation to submit a letter of understanding to Elite Airways of Maine for service.

The goal is to get service from the Youngstown-Warren Regional Airport to Newark Liberty International Airport in Newark, N.J.

“We are simply trying to bring air traffic to our airport,” said John Moliterno, executive director of the WRPA. “We haven’t solidified anything yet. We still have to work the details out and put a contract together.”

Newark is about 15 miles from Manhattan, according to the airport’s website.

Read more on the matter in Wednesday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.