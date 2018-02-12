Warren man faces child-endangerment charges

WARREN — Joshua E. Harrold, 30, of Fifth Street Southwest, was charged with misdemeanor child endangering and failure to notify police of his carrying-concealed weapons license after police found a child, 7, in the car unattended with the car running.

An officer patrolling the Hampshire House Apartments noticed the car and the child on Fifth Street at 9:50 a.m. Sunday and waited nearby. Harrold came out about two minutes later.

Harrold said he had gone inside to get his phone and said he and his wife do this all the time. The officer told him someone could steal his car and kidnap his child.

After asking Harrold for his driver's license, the officer learned Harrold has a carrying concealed weapons license, but Harrold did not inform the officer he had one, which the officer said is illegal.

The officer took possession of Harrold's handgun and took Harrold into custody.