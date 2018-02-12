Viaduct being renamed for slain Girard police officer
GIRARD
The Girard-McDonald viaduct will be renamed for slain Girard police officer Justin Leo.
A resolution for the change was passed unanimously Monday by city council.
Leo was shot and killed on Oct. 21, 2017, while responding to a domestic violence call on Indiana Avenue.
Mayor James Melfi said the city will have signage and a public ceremony to designate the renaming of the viaduct.
