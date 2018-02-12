BREAKING: Kim dominates to take gold in women’s halfpipe

Viaduct being renamed for slain Girard police officer

February 12, 2018 at 10:13p.m.

GIRARD

The Girard-McDonald viaduct will be renamed for slain Girard police officer Justin Leo.

A resolution for the change was passed unanimously Monday by city council.

Leo was shot and killed on Oct. 21, 2017, while responding to a domestic violence call on Indiana Avenue.

Mayor James Melfi said the city will have signage and a public ceremony to designate the renaming of the viaduct.


More like this from vindy.com

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

corner peel

Warren


Residential
4 bedroom, 5 bath
$389900


Canfield


Residential
5 bedroom, 5 bath
$579900


Poland


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$449000