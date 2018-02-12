Pair faces drug charges after city traffic stop
YOUNGSTOWN — Reports said police could smell marijuana Sunday coming from a car driving in front of them before pulling it over for an improper turn.
Jaquale Gilmore, 20, of East Boston Avenue was arrested on drug and traffic charges and Marquise Hornbuckle, 23, of West Evergreen Avenue, was also arrested on drug charges.
Officers pulled the car over about 7:35 p.m. in the 200 block of East Boston Avenue for an improper turn and could smell the marijuana coming from the car before it stopped.
Both men told police they had been smoking marijuana, reports said.
Reports Hornbuckle had a bag of heroin, eight pills and $1,203 cash.
Gilmore, who was the driver, had three pills and $405 cash. Reports said there was a ripped open bag of suspected heroin underneath Gilmore's shoe and brown powder smeared all over the center console of the car.
