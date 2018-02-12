Man bound, car set afire by 3 demanding ransom
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Police say a man is in critical condition after he was found tied up and set on fire inside his car in north Philadelphia.
Authorities say three men abducted the 33-year-old victim at gunpoint Sunday night in northeast Philadelphia.
Capt. Mark Burgmann told reporters this afternoon the three tied the victim's hands together, then drove around for hours, using his phone to call and text demands for $10,000 ransom.
Finally, police said, they doused the vehicle with gasoline before setting it ablaze about 5:45 a.m. today.
The man was taken to Temple University Hospital and listed in critical condition. Police said no arrests have been made, and while they don't believe the crime was random they can't say why the victim may have been targeted.
More like this from vindy.com
- August 18, 2016 10:20 a.m.
2 shootings in Dayton leave 3 victims seriously injured
- October 29, 2016 12:02 a.m.
Youngstown police are investigating a pair of shootings on the South Side
- December 26, 2016 10:14 p.m.
Clothes set afire after Christmas argument
- August 4, 2017 11:53 a.m.
Police: Pa. man who crashed stolen car was shot in face
- October 28, 2016 9:55 p.m.
2 Youngstown men shot iin separate incidents
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.