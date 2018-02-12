Mahoning Co. Solid Waste District meets Tuesday
AUSTINTOWN — Mahoning County Solid Waste Management District Policy Committee will meet at 9 a.m. Tuesday at Mahoning County District Board of Health office, 50 Westchester Ave.
