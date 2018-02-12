Mahoning Co. Convention & Visitors Bureau board meets Wednesday
AUSTINTOWN — The advisory board of the Mahoning County Convention & Visitors Bureau will have its quarterly meeting at 3 p.m. Wednesday at Home2Suites, 5580 Interstate Blvd.
More like this from vindy.com
- October 17, 2016 10:55 p.m.
Mahoning County tourism dollars rose in 2015
- January 26, 2017 11 a.m.
Contract awarded for Boardman wastewater plant upgrade
- March 7, 2017 12:54 p.m.
Mahoning County health board committees meet Wednesday
- October 18, 2016 midnight
Mahoning County tourism dollars rose in 2015
- August 18, 2016 9:55 p.m.
Mahoning commissioners reviewing sponsorship of religious event
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.